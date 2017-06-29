× Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputy fired, facing allegations of misconduct, forgery and theft

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County district attorney filed four felony charges against a now-former sheriff’s deputy on Thursday. Jay Pennington has been charged with official misconduct, making false information, forgery and theft.

Pennington, 38, was a deputy with Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office and a team leader for the Offender Registration Unit when he allegedly committed the crimes. He was fired and subsequently arrested. He was released from jail on Thursday after posting $20,000 bond.

There will be a news conference on Friday morning at 9:30 where both District Attorney Mark Dupree and Sheriff Don Ash will reveal more about the charges against Pennington.