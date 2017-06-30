Multiple people shot inside New York hospital; shooter is dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Four to six people were believed to be wounded on Friday in a shooting at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital in New York, according to a New York Police Department source.

The shooter is dead at the hospital, according to the NYPD. The suspect, who was wearing a white lab coat and had ID on him, shot himself on the 16th floor, according to law enforcement officials.

The body of a woman who was shot was found near the body of the shooting suspect, the officials tell CNN.

Police have not confirmed information on the number of people wounded or their conditions, said NYPD spokeswoman Annette Shelton.

The shooter is believed to be a former hospital employee, local law enforcement officials told CNN.

The NYPD has advised people to avoid the area.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has been briefed on the unfolding situation, according to a tweet from the mayor's office.

The Bronx-Lebanon Hospital in the Bronx borough is among the largest providers of outpatient services in New York.

Video images from the scene show hospital employees and others coming out of the hospital's main entrance, their hands in the air, and crossing the street toward awaiting police officers.

Hospitals have been the site of active shooting situations in recent years.

In January 2015, a patient's family member shot and killed cardiologist Michael Davidson before the shooter killed himself at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

And in Florida last July, a man entered a patient's room and opened fire, killing an elderly female patient and a female hospital worker, police said. A suspect was taken into custody.

#BREAKING: 4-6 people shot in #BronxLebanonHospital. Suspect is believed to be doctor wearing blue shirt/lab coat. — Mary Murphy (@MurphyPIX) June 30, 2017

Due to reports of a shooting incident at Bronx Lebanon Hospital, avoid the area of 1650 Grand Concourse. More information to follow. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 30, 2017

This is a developing story; refresh for updates