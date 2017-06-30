× Former Olathe South teacher, coach arrested and accused of having sex with student

OLATHE, Kan. — A former Olathe South High School teacher and coach is facing sex crime allegations where the victim was a student at the school.

Michael J. Jasiczek, 42, was arrested on Friday afternoon and is facing three counts of unlawful sexual relations. The criminal complaint says he had sex with the same student between January and May of this year.

A source tells FOX 4 that when the Olathe School District began investigating these allegations, Jasiczek resigned. A biography page shows that he taught sociology and coached football at Olathe South.

Jasiczek is currently in the Johnson County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond, online records don’t list any court dates yet.