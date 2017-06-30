Independence police ask public for help in finding missing, endangered woman

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police and family members are looking for a missing woman reported to be endangered. Brittany R. Mallinson, born in 1992, making her 24 or 25 years old, was reported missing on June 22.

Police say she is 5’6″ and weighs 130 pounds, she has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last known to be at an address in the 1000 block N. Kiger Road, and was wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts with a white stripe.

If you have seen her or know where she is, contact the Independence Police Department at (816) 325-7777 or email: leads@indepmo.org.