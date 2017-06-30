× “Jaws” is back to take a bite of your July 4th weekend.

KANSAS CITY, Mo —

JAWS Is Back For the 4th of July.

This Saturday evening, July 1st , local Kansas City film critic and author Michael Smith will be hosting a rare 35mm film presentation of Steven Spielberg’s 1975 summer blockbuster JAWS.

The screening will be held at the Alamo Drafthouse Theatre, 1400 Main Street and will begin at 1030 p.m. Prior to the show Smith, a long time fan of the film and author of the book “JAWS 2: The Making of the Hollywood Sequel,” will display some of his large collection of JAWS memorabilia, including an actual piece of the ORCA, the boat used in the film. He will also chat and hold a Q & A with those in attendance.

For more information go to www.drafthouse.com

