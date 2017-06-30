Metro family victimized repeatedly by drunk drivers urges others to have safe ride in place for 4th of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Odds are that many of you are probably loading up for a holiday weekend road trip. But the busy highways can prove to be downright dangerous. The Fourth of July is considered the deadliest day for car crashes nationwide, nearly half of them are caused by drunk drivers.

“He shouldn’t have been on the road,” Buddy Bronson told FOX 4 in 2012.

Bronson offered the sobering message about the dangers of drinking and driving after his wife Diane and 11-year-old daughter Anna were killed by a drunk driver July 4, 2011.

Less than two years later, his life was lost the same way. He was run over on his motorcycle, and the driver who hit him was drunk,.

“I don’t want this to happen to other families. It’s a horrible feeling. It’s devastating,” said Annette Murray.

Diane Bronson is Annette’s sister, Anna her niece, and Buddy, her brother-in-law. Every holiday, and every birthday, are reminders of all the memories she’s lost out on, and the hands of impaired drivers.

“It was stolen from me. It’s like a book of your family’s written and was cut off before the story was finished,” said Murray.

That’s why Murray now volunteers time with Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Friday night, she’ll be standing alongside a busy highway, working at a DUI checkpoint. And she hopes before everyone heads to their holiday weekend celebrations, they’ll do the right thing.

“These kinds of crimes are 100 percent preventable. All you have to do is make a plan ahead of time,” said Murray.

It’s now easier than ever to do that. You can find a designated driver at the touch of a button with ride-share service like Uber.

“There really is no excuse to drink and drive,” Murray said.

And as you head out, you can even save a little money on getting a safe ride home. Local law firm Fowler Pickert and Eisenmenger is putting out $5,000 to help get you a free Uber ride.

“The real hope here is that people will take advantage of this, go out and have a good time this Fourth of July, and then take a safe ride home,” said Ryan Fowler, partner attorney.

To take advantage of the deal, go to FPELaw.com and click “Uber Safe Ride” at the top. Once you take the safe driving pledge, you’ll get a $10-off coupon for an Uber ride sent to your email. Five-hundred vouchers are up for grabs. The discount is good on July 4th from 5 p.m. to midnight in the River Market area.