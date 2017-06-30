× Prisoner escapes from Lansing Correctional Facility in 2008 white Chevy Impala

LANSING, Kan. — An inmate is on the run after escaping from Lansing Correctional Facility Friday morning.

Authorities say the inmate will be driving a white or silver 2008 Chevy Impala with Kansas state license plate #16520.

James Stewart, 34, is reportedly six feet tall, weighs 179 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair.

If anybody observes anything suspicious or a vehicle matching that description, please call 911 or the facility at 913-727-3235.

Prison officials say he escaped at approximately 8:20 a.m.

Stewart is serving time for an aggravated robbery in Shawnee County (Topeka-area) in 2003. He was convicted and sentenced in 2005. Stewart’s custody was labeled ‘minimum custody’ at the time of his escape.