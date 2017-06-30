× Recipe: ‘The Only Marinade You’ll Ever Need’

Steven Raichlen’s recipe, from his new book “Barbecue Sauces Rubs and Marinades”. He is having a book signing Friday in Overland Park.

Ingredients:

1/2 tsp finely grated lemon zest

1/4 c fresh lemon juice

1/2 tsp cracked black peppercorns

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes (optional)

3 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed

1/2 c coarsely chopped fresh herbs, such as parsley, basil, oregano, dill, and/or cilantro

1/2 c extra virgin olive oil

Combine the lemon zest, juice, salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes (if using) in a nonreactive (glass, ceramic, or stainless steel) bowl and whisk until the salt crystals are dissolved. Stir in the garlic and herbs. Stir or whisk in the olive oil. The virtue of this marinade is its freshness: Use it within 2 hours of making. Stir again just before using.