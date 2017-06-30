× Seatbelt fine in Kansas increases $20 on July 1

TOPEKA — On July 1, the fine for not wearing a seat belt in Kansas will raise to $30, from the $10 it has been since June of 2011.

This change is for the fine for those 18 years and older who are not wearing their seat belt. There will be no court costs on the citations for violation of this law. This was just passed during the legislative session, as part of Senate Bill 89.

Kansas has had a primary seatbelt law since June of 2010. Prior to 2010, it was a secondary violation for the drivers or front seat passengers to not be wearing their seat belt, meaning that they could not be pulled over for this. In 2010, the requirement was also added that adult passengers in the backseat of vehicles must be buckled, however that still remains a secondary violation.

Info from: Kansas Highway Patrol news release

Read more about the bill here.