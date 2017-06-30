Songs that make Baby Driver’s Jon, Ansel and Jamie want to fight crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA -- After being coerced into working for a crime boss, a young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail.

Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx and Jon Bernthal star in the 'car chase' movie. They said it's unlike most car chase movies because they shot the chases during the day in Atlanta. In other movies, most chase scenes occur at night.

"We shot midday and it makes it look so cool because you can see everything," said Elgort.

