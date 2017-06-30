Take your pick: “Baby Driver”-“Despicable Me 3”-“The Beguiled”-and “The Hero” Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Is "Baby Driver" infantile? "Despicable Me 3" criminal? "The Beguiled" beguiling? "The Hero" heroic? Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

1) BABY DRIVER (R)

Sony

Decadent, violent, profane…and wildly entertaining, “Baby Driver” is a zippy heist film fueled by a kinetic soundtrack that should appeal to both Baby Boomers and Millennials. Ansel Elgort plays a skilled getaway driver who uses music to help him concentrate and overcome tinnitus. Things get sticky when he crosses his fellow thieves, played by Kevin Spacey, Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx. In the case of “Baby Driver,” style provides a fuel-injected boost over substance.

Shawn says, “High octane thrills and a clever premise make ‘Baby Driver’ an instant classic.”

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

2) DISPICABLE ME 3 (PG)

Universal

Fans of Gru and The Minions should enjoy “Despicable Me 3,” which is actually the fourth installment in the franchise. Gru meets his long lost twin brother Dru and they decide to commit one last dastardly crime. While not quite up to the level of the previous films, it’s still a clever and likable animated farce.

Shawn says, “It’s more of the same but that's a good thing.”

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

3) THE BEGUILED (R)

Focus Features

Director Sophia Coppola brings a very restrained tone to her remake of the old Clint Eastwood Civil War drama, “The Beguiled.” Coin Farrell plays a wounded Union deserter who is cared for by Nicole Kidman at her small Virginia girls’ boarding school. Jealousy and sexual tension are the result. It’s modestly effective, but perhaps a bit too low key for its own good.

Shawn says, “It’s smart and expertly crafted.”

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

4) THE HERO (R)

The Orchard

Veteran cowboy actor Sam Elliott plays a veteran cowboy actor in “The Hero,” a character study about a fading Hollywood star facing old age, disease and a May-December romance. Elliott is perfectly cast and his strong performance is the main attraction in this slowly paced drama.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

ALSO OPENING THIS WEEK: Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler star in the comedy “The House” about a couple who open a gambling hall in their home. It was hidden from critics, which is generally a bad sign. “2:22” is a sci-fi thriller about a man who experiences a bizarre event every day at 2:22pm.

