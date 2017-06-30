Use caution: Standing water on some highways and roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Rush hour drivers will need to slow down and be aware of slick roads and ponding on road and highways due to the overnight rain.

During the overnight hours, road crews report some minor accidents across the metro due to these reasons.

Olathe gets top billing for the most precipitation overnight. If you were up in the middle of the night or before sunrise, you saw a good light show and heard the shaking thunder.

About 1,500 customers in Northwest Olathe lost power and about 1,000 lost power in Kansas City North.

FOX 4's Nick Vasos will be watching the traffic during morning rush on this Friday. Rain shouldn't be a factor but drainage issues could cause some hazards.

His advice as always: Slow down, stay off your phones.

Check traffic here on the fox4kc website and fox4kc app.