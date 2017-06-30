Watch live: Former Wyandotte Co. deputy charged with 4 felonies, including theft

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County district attorney planned a Friday morning news conference to explain the case he has against a now-former deputy. Watch it live in the player above.

Prosecutor Mark A. Dupree believes Jay Pennington is guilty of official misconduct, making false information, forgery and theft and filed four felony charges against Pennington on Thursday.

Pennington, 38, was a deputy with Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office and a team leader for the Offender Registration Unit when he allegedly committed the crimes. He was fired and subsequently arrested. He was released from jail on Thursday after posting $20,000 bond.

Sources tell FOX 4 that the charges against him stem from theft of county money. Allegedly, offenders would come in to pay fines and registry costs, and Pennington is accused of stealing the money instead of giving it to the county.

Wyandotte County Sheriff Don Ash will also be at the news conference to reveal more about the charges against Pennington.

Not seeing the live stream player? Try here.