KC Pet Project shares tips on how to keep your pets safe and calm during 4th of July celebrations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the season for patriotic parties and fireworks. Independence Day is great fun for people, but your pooch might be traumatized by the festivities.

FOX 4's Carey Wickersham spoke with the folks at KC Pet Project about keeping your furry friends calm and safe during the holiday celebrations.

KC Pet Project is running a big adoption special through the Fourth of July to clear out the shelter for the inevitable influx of pets that go missing during the holiday. Most pets at the shelter are available for adoption for only $35 through Tuesday.