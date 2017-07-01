Police chase ensues after officers discover dead body inside Blue Springs home

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — One man is dead and another is in police custody after police responded to a reported assault and discovered a dead body inside a home on Friday. Officers tracked down the suspect and arrested him after a pursuit.

Slue Springs Police said on Friday around 8:20 p.m., they were dispatched to a residence near 23rd Street and Still Meadows Lane on a reported assault. The victim told police he had been assaulted by his nephew. The suspect had already left the scene in a truck, police said. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Officers searched the residence and found a 77-year-old black male deceased inside the house. The deceased man’s vehicle was missing from the scene.

The vehicle was later spotted by a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy and a chase ensued. The chase ended at Interstate 435 and Truman Road in KCMO.

A 21-year-old black male, who police said was a relative of both victims, was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.