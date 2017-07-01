Police investigating homicide at 1st & Walker in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred in KCK on Saturday.

Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted around 7 p.m. that officers were on the scene of a shooting at 1st and Walker, saying that the victim’s injury “appears life-threatening at this time.”

KCK police later confirmed that the victim has died, and the investigation is a homicide.

Police have not yet given any more details. FOX 4 is at the scene working to learn more. Check back for the latest updates.