Police respond to homicide near 43rd & Lloyd in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home near 43rd and Lloyd around 1:15 a.m.

Inside the residence, police found a white male in his late 40s deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

Witnesses at the scene told police the shooting was a result of a domestic dispute, and the suspect fled on foot.

Police have so far not been able to locate the suspect.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.