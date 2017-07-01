The Cauldron cheers on little Sporting KC fan who beat childhood cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The famous Sporting KC chant 'I believe that we will win' took on new meaning Saturday, as a 6-year-old childhood cancer survivor led the Cauldron in the battle cry, and a Hollywood star cheered her on.

Kit Van Sickle won her battle last week when doctors declared her cancer free. FOX 4's Dave D'Marko was at Children's Mercy Park to learn more about the little girl's unique relationship with the team.

She's a big fan of the team, but Sporting's players are fans of hers as well, especially her favorite player, defender Kevin Ellis.

Ellis met Kit Van Sickle three years ago during a Braden's Hope calendar shoot that pairs childhood cancer patients with professional athletes.

But for Ellis and Kit, it wasn't just a one day thing. He joined the family as she went through numerous treatments and when he scored his first ever MLS goal he lifted up his jersey to show the Go Kit Go shirt he'd secretly been wearing underneath his jersey all year long.

Saturday before the game, Kit and her dad got to lead the Cauldron in "I believe we will win!"

Fans who know her victory story changed the chant to Go Kit Go.

"Having the support of the Cauldron, the fans, and everyone chanting 'Go Kit Go' was just an amazing experience and I think everyone got a feel of that tonight," said Kit's dad.

Fans inside the stadium weren't the only ones saying "Go Kit Go," Actor Paul Rudd joined the crowd on the jumbotron with his own "Go Kit Go."

After the game, Kit got another special visitor, Moana joined several of the players for a postgame party to celebrate her beating cancer.