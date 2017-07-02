Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Campfire Ratatouille recipe

Makes 4 servings (1 foil package)

2 slim eggplants, sliced into ¼ inch slices

1 onion, roughly chopped

1 sweet red pepper, chopped

2 large tomatoes, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 zucchini, sliced into ¼ inch slices

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

¼ cup olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

Balsamic vinegar to taste

In a large bowl, stir together the eggplant, onion, red pepper, tomatoes, garlic, zucchini and basil. Drizzle with olive oil and salt and pepper well. Stir again. Lay out 4 sheets of aluminum foil and spread the vegetable mixture evenly between the four sheets. With a second sheet of heavy duty non-stick aluminum foil seal the edges tightly. Grill on high heat for 30 minutes. (If using a charcoal grill, cook a little longer to ensure that all the vegetables are tender.) Transfer the vegetables to a serving bowl and drizzle with balsamic vinegar (optional). Stir well. Serve immediately.

NOTE: If using heavy-duty aluminum foil that is not non-stick, apply spray oil before adding ingredients.

Nutritional information per serving: 221 calories, 13g fat (2g saturated), 103mg sodium, 20g carbohydrate, 3g fiber, 2g protein

Modified from: sarahscucinabella.com