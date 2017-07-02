Campfire Ratatouille recipe
Makes 4 servings (1 foil package)
2 slim eggplants, sliced into ¼ inch slices
1 onion, roughly chopped
1 sweet red pepper, chopped
2 large tomatoes, diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 zucchini, sliced into ¼ inch slices
2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
¼ cup olive oil
salt and pepper to taste
Balsamic vinegar to taste
In a large bowl, stir together the eggplant, onion, red pepper, tomatoes, garlic, zucchini and basil. Drizzle with olive oil and salt and pepper well. Stir again. Lay out 4 sheets of aluminum foil and spread the vegetable mixture evenly between the four sheets. With a second sheet of heavy duty non-stick aluminum foil seal the edges tightly. Grill on high heat for 30 minutes. (If using a charcoal grill, cook a little longer to ensure that all the vegetables are tender.) Transfer the vegetables to a serving bowl and drizzle with balsamic vinegar (optional). Stir well. Serve immediately.
NOTE: If using heavy-duty aluminum foil that is not non-stick, apply spray oil before adding ingredients.
Nutritional information per serving: 221 calories, 13g fat (2g saturated), 103mg sodium, 20g carbohydrate, 3g fiber, 2g protein
Modified from: sarahscucinabella.com