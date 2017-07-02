Fazoli’s in Olathe target of armed robbery

OLATHE, Kan. — Police are investigating a robbery at a Fazoli’s restaurant in Olathe that occurred Saturday night.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Fazoli’s at 13516 S. Alden Street just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Employees at the restaurant told police that three black males entered the establishment with weapons. The employees say they were struck and money was stolen from the business before the suspects fled on foot.

The suspects are described as black males in the 20s, between 5-foot-6 and 6 feet tall, all wearing hooded sweatshirts.

The victims were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The robbery is still under investigation.