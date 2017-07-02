Investigators busy with violent weekend in KC metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seven homicides in just 24 hours. It's keeping police on both sides of the state line busy tonight.

At the latest homicide, police are at 48th and Parallel in Kansas City, Kansas. One person was shot outside of a laundromat there Sunday afternoon.

Just after 6 p.m., Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted that KCK officers were responding to another shooting at 36th and Wood Avenue, saying the victim was on the way to the hospital, unknown condition.

In separate shootings across state lines, police found a person dead inside a car at 80th and Wayne around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Half an hour later, there was a double homicide. Police found two men shot to death at 28th Terrace and Myrtle.

Overnight, the victims of a triple shooting were dropped off at the South Patrol station. All three were immediately transported to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Police said these homicides are not related.

Community activists are increasing calls for peace. The AdHoc Group Against Crime said Kansas City won't be any safer until the killers are taken off the streets.

They said it's time for people with information to help police solve crimes.

Damon Daniel with AdHoc said people aren't making the community any safer by allowing killers to live among them.

"There are seven families out there now -- seven mothers, and fathers, or perhaps children and siblings -- who lost their loved ones to senseless violence," Daniel said. "I'm always taken aback. I'm always broken-hearted when I hear the level of violence that has occurred in our city."

Detectives in Kansas City, Missouri say they've investigated 72 homicides so far this year. That's 21 more than this time last year.