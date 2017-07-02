Lemon blueberry patriotic popsicle recipe

Lemon blueberry patriotic popsicles
All you need:
1/2 Pint Fresh Blueberries
1/2 Pint Fresh Raspberries
24 oz Burundi Blueberry Lemonade Bai
10 oz Lemon Elli Quark or Oikos Triple Zero Greek Yogurt
Molds for 12 popsicles
Popsicle stickers or toppers
All you do:
1. Pour 1 tbsp Bai into each mold.
2. Place 2-3 reaspberries in mold with bai. Ensure the raspberries are fully covered by the liquid.
3. Measure 2 tablespoons of Elli Quark or greek yogurt. Use an extra popsicle or mini spatula to transfer it into the mold.
4. Pour 1 1/12 tbsp. Bai on top.
5. Place 6-10 blueberries in mold. Ensure the blueberries are fully covered by the liquid.
6. Insert popsicle stick or topper.
7. Freeze for at least 5 hours and enjoy.
Source: Hy-Vee Dietitian, Amanda Moder, RD, LD