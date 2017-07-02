Lemon blueberry patriotic popsicle recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lemon blueberry patriotic popsicles

All you need:

1/2 Pint Fresh Blueberries

1/2 Pint Fresh Raspberries

24 oz Burundi Blueberry Lemonade Bai

10 oz Lemon Elli Quark or Oikos Triple Zero Greek Yogurt

Molds for 12 popsicles

Popsicle stickers or toppers

All you do:

1. Pour 1 tbsp Bai into each mold.

2. Place 2-3 reaspberries in mold with bai. Ensure the raspberries are fully covered by the liquid.

3. Measure 2 tablespoons of Elli Quark or greek yogurt. Use an extra popsicle or mini spatula to transfer it into the mold.

4. Pour 1 1/12 tbsp. Bai on top.

5. Place 6-10 blueberries in mold. Ensure the blueberries are fully covered by the liquid.

6. Insert popsicle stick or topper.

7. Freeze for at least 5 hours and enjoy.

Source: Hy-Vee Dietitian, Amanda Moder, RD, LD