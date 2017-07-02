Motorcyclist killed when car pulls into intersection of 60th & Swope Parkway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a motorcycle has died after a crash Sunday morning in KCMO.

Police said emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle collision at 10:18 a.m. near 60th Street and Swope Parkway. A motorcycle was reportedly traveling south on Swope Parkway when a Nissan that had been stopped at the stop sign on the west side of the intersection with 60th Street failed to yield and pulled out in front of the motorcycle, striking the motorcycle and causing it to lose control.

The motorcycle struck the left side curb, overturned and ejected the driver, police said. The driver of the Nissan left the scene eastbound.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the Nissan driver returned to the scene on foot and was taken into custody.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.