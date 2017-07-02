Restoration Emporium moving into the Plaza Theater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Just one year before the first talking film was released, J.C. Nichols built a state of the art theater on the Country Club Plaza. That was 1928. Today, that old building still stands and new owners are moving in, and making all kinds of discoveries.

Restoration Emporium specializes in making old things new. Five years ago, owners Jeff and Chrysalyn Huff birthed Restoration Emporium.

It's an antique/flea market style shop that was open only on First Friday weekends in the historic West Bottoms. Dozens of local artisans helped make the store a success. Then came a surprise call.

"I was in the office and one of my employees said, 'The Plaza is on the phone.' I said, 'The what?'" said Chrysalyn Huff.

So Restoration Emporium is moving on up into what was once one of the ritziest entertainment sports in Kansas City, the Plaza Theater.

A little research brought the building to life. Old pictures held keys to a treasure trove of information. They show where old stairs led to a balcony and reveal fountains and artwork that has since been covered up.

The new store will open to the public on Monday, July 3. The Huffs say it will have a different feel, but will still hold true to its Kansas City roots. They are hoping that people who once saw movies at the old theater will stop by and reminisce, and maybe do a little local shopping as well.