Salvador Perez named All-Star starting catcher for fourth time in his career

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After having multiple position player starters in the MLB All-Star Game over the last two years, the Royals will have just one in 2017.

Catcher Salvador Perez was voted and named an American League Starter for the 4th time in his career on Sunday, but he is the only Royals position player named to the starting lineup.

Royals pitcher Jason Vargas was also named to the American League Squad, but a starting pitcher won’t be named until next weekend.

First baseman Eric Hosmer had led the voting at first base until the final week of voting, but he was surpassed by Justin Smoak of the Toronto Blue Jays.