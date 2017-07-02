The internet is loving this photo of Aaron Judge standing next to Jose Altuve

HOUSTON — They say that greatness comes in all shapes and sizes. That was on full display Sunday at the Yankees-Astros game when two likely AL All-Star starters stood next to each other.

New York’s Aaron Judge, at 6-foot-7, 282 pounds, stood on base towering over Houston’s Jose Altuve.

At 5-foot-6, Altuve might look like a little leaguer next to Judge, but he’s one of the most feared batters in the American League, currently boasting the league’s best average at .327.

Judge is right at his heels at .325, and when it comes to the long ball, Judge holds that title right now with 27 homers. Both Altuve and Judge are leading their respective positions in All-Star voting.

Another angle, just for good measure.

The world of social media seems to have a soft spot for shots of athletes in varying sizes, as this shot of NBA great Shaquille O’Neal next to Olympic gymnast Simone Biles made a big splash online.