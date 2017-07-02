Three people dropped off at KCPD South Patrol with life-threatening gunshot wounds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The weekend before Independence Day has been a deadly one in Kansas City.

Police said three people were dropped off at the South Patrol station after suffering gunshot wounds. All three were immediately transported to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Police determined a crime scene to be at 93rd and Bales.

There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

In other incidents around the metro, firefighters found one person dead inside a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Saturday near 80th and Wayne. The cause of death has not yet been released.

Two people were also killed in a shooting near 28th Terrace and Myrtle around 10 p.m. Police did not release further details.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler said the three incidents do not appear to be connected.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.