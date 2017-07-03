BREAKING: 10 hurt after cab strikes group of pedestrians near Boston airport

BOSTON — Ten people were taken to hospitals Monday afternoon after a taxi cab struck a group of pedestrians in East Boston, authorities said.

According to two law enforcement sources, the incident is being treated as an accident, not an act of terrorism.

The driver told authorities on the scene that he accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake, according to both sources. The sources also said the driver is cooperating with authorities.

The incident occurred on Porter Street and Tomahawk Drive near the Logan International Airport taxi pool, Massachusetts State Police said. The area is just west of the airport.

Police said they are interviewing the cab driver, a 56-year-old Cambridge man. His identity has not been released and the cause of the crash is under investigation, according to state police.

Ana Vivas, media relations manager at Boston Public Health Commission, told CNN that four patients were taken to Boston Medical Center, four to Tufts Medical Center and two to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The severity of the injuries was not immediately known.