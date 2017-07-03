Family of man shot outside KCK laundromat says witnesses need to come forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Eleven shot, seven dead. It was a dangerous couple of days this past weekend.

Monday, we learned the names of all seven people who died in shootings over the weekend on both sides of the state line.

FOX 4's Rebecca Gannon spoke with the family of Jeffrey Whitmore, 43, who was killed at the laundromat near 48th and Parallel in Kansas City, Kansas.

Whitmore's family says he was just having a normal day, about to do his laundry. Instead, he became the 21st homicide victim of 2017 in KCK.

"Giving. He'd give you whatever you want," said Whimore's brother, Oscar. "Not stingey. He was always giving somebody something."

The man they said was always giving lost his life in the parking lot of this laundromat on Sunday, and in doing so, the Whitmore family joined six others in the metro, all mourning on the long holiday weekend.

"There's been a lot of shooting in Kansas City, and Kansas City, Missouri. I mean, the violence got to stop," Oscar said.

"None of them are connected... they're just violent acts that just happen to fall on the same weekend," Ofc. Cameron Morgan with KCK police said.

"But we need to come together. We need to all pull together. And if you see something, you need to start telling, you know, so we can start getting some of these people off the street," Oscar said."You can't keep keeping your mouth closed, because if you do, they're going to get away with it and do it again."

"These are bad people. These are bad people that have committed multiple crimes over their lifetime, and we'd just like to get them off the streets," Morgan explained. "You've got to think about the victim's families."

"And there's a lot of families out here suffering because people want to do stuff like this," Oscar added.

Kansas City, Kansas has had 21 homicides to date this year. This time a year ago, it was 14.

And in Kansas City, Missouri, the numbers are also up: 72 this year, compared with 51 this time last year.