Helicopter drops water on San Diego fire, saves apartment complex

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire burning near I-15 threatened a nearby apartment complex. Helicopter water drops stopped the fast moving brush fire from reaching one of the largest apartment complexes in San Diego Monday morning.

The fire broke out before 8 a.m. The flames spread rapidly up the steep hillside toward the Village Mission Valley apartments.

The fire was largely contained to less than an acre by about 8:45 a.m., but firefighters planned to remain at the scene putting out hot spots for several hours.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.