Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LADUE, Mo. -- A 78-year-old man has been charged with stabbing his wife to death overnight in Ladue, a city about 20 minutes west of St. Louis known as one of the most affluent areas in Missouri.

FOX 2 Now reports that police said Robert E. Britt stabbed his 76-year-old wife Georgia Britt in the neck at their home on Ferrands Woods Lane around 1:30 a.m. Monday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robert Britt is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.