Kansas City T-Bones planning big fireworks show at Community America Ballpark

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Celebrate with safety. That's what many people are planning on this extended holiday weekend knowing of the dangers and illegal status of most fireworks.

FOX 4's Sean McDowell was at Community America Ballpark, where the Kansas City T-Bones are planning a great show.

What could be more American than baseball and fireworks? The first-place T-Bones are at home Monday night facing off with Wichita, and fireworks are scheduled to light up the sky afterwards.

This is a safe alternative, when compared to many of the backyard fireworks displays.

Those shows have proven to be hazardous, since few fireworks purchasers are trained in safety, and fireworks users are sometimes careless with flammable items.

In most areas of the Kansas City metro, small fireworks are also illegal.

In KCMO, the sale and possession of fireworks are illegal, and if you're caught by the police, you could be fined up to a $1,000.

They're illegal in Shawnee, Kansas too and violations could net you up to six months in jail. Violators in Merriam could be fined up to $500, and in Leawood, even sparklers are against the law.

There are a few regions of the metro where small fireworks are okay.

In Lee's Summit, anyone over the age of 16 can set off fireworks provided you have a permit and you're doing it before 11 p.m. Monday night.

In Liberty, fireworks are fine between now and 10 p.m., tonight and tomorrow.

However, if you're setting off aerial fireworks, you're required to do so on three acres of land.

Fireworks are fine in KCK, tonight and tomorrow until 11 p.m., but you can't use any device that flies.

People here at the T-Bones game say they've come for the fireworks because it's safe and legal.

By the way, the T-Bones tell us they're planning fireworks again Tuesday night on Independence Day. That gives families two chances to catch the show.

The Kansas City Royals are out of town this week -- playing six straight games away from home. If you're planning on heading to the K for fireworks, we might suggest this as a better option. We hear the show is pretty fantastic.