KC Riverfest preparing for extra large crowd after other festivals cancel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Imagine this park filled with thousands of people. That will be reality tomorrow evening.

KC Riverfest is one of many professional fireworks displays planned in the metro.

It draws upwards of 60,000 people every year. This year, because a couple other fireworks displays canceled in the metro. organizers expect closer to 75,000.

If you're planning on attending, here's what you need to know.

The gates will open at 4 p.m. The first band will take the stage at 4:15. Tickets are $5 at the gate, cash only.

Kids 12 and under are free.

"This park will hold them. It's big enough to hold everyone, but we certainly have made all the plans based on the number of 60, and so these two festivals canceling within the last week and a half... fingers crossed, we've got enough porta-potties and all the things we need to hold 75,000 people," said Stefan White with Friends of the River KC.

Organizers said people line up early, so if you're planning on making your way here, plan ahead.