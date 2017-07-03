Moose makes Final Vote, still needs more votes to reach 2017 All-Star Game

The Royals’ Mike Moustakas has made the Final Vote for the 2017 All-Star Game, but he still needs more votes to get there!

Moose, 28, won the Final Vote in 2015 and is looking to return for his second All-Star Game.

He went into Sunday tied for fourth in the AL with 22 home runs, which match his career-high for an entire season (2015). He also matched the club record for most home runs before the All-Star break, tying Jermaine Dye, who did it in 2000.

Moose is also batting .270 with 14 doubles and 49 RBI this season. The Royals are using the hashtag #VoteMoose to keep the votes coming in!

Fans can vote for Moustakas online at Royals.com/vote or by text voting.

Text “A5” to 89269 (USA) or 101010 (Canada) to vote for Moose. Voting by text message is limited to 35 per phone number.

In addition, during the last six hours of voting (9 a.m. CT to end of the Final Vote) on Thursday, July 6, tweets with #VoteMoose will also count.

The Final Vote opened at 7 p.m. CT Monday evening and runs through Thursday, July 6 at 3 p.m. CT.

The Royals have partnered with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the Final Vote as fans are encouraged to vote for LA third baseman Justin Turner for the National League Final Vote when they vote for Moustakas.