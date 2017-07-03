Motorcyclist dies from injuries suffered in Lenexa crash

LENEXA, Kan. — A man in his 50’s died at a hospital on Monday night after he was hurt in a crash that happened in the 24000 block of W. 83rd Street. Lenexa police say he was riding a motorcycle, and the crash occurred at about 7:30 p.m.

A news release says that the other vehicle involved was a passenger car, but didn’t give any details about how the crash transpired.

The man’s identity is being withheld until police can notify his family members, and the crash is under investigation.