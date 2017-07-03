× North Kansas City man accused of sexually assaulting 1-year-old girl gets charged with sodomy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When a family forgot something at home, court documents say they returned to find a family friend fondling their 1-year-old daughter.

The Clay County prosecutor has charged Jayson Newlun with statutory sodomy.

Court papers say that the victim’s family left her in Newlun’s care while they went to the store. They returned after about five minutes to retrieve food assistance paperwork, and found Newlun in a compromising position with the girl in her bedroom.

After the girl’s mom caught Newlun allegedly sexually assaulting the girl, she alerted the dad who tackled the suspect, hit him with a dresser drawer and then punched him several times.

The mom told investigators that before officers arrived, she told Newlun: “I hope you go down for this.” He replied: “I do too.” However, when he was read his Miranda rights during a police interview, he didn’t give a statement and asked to speak with an attorney.

Newlun is behind bars on a $250,000 cash-only bond, and his next court date is July 18. If convicted he faces at least a decade in prison.