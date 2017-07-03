Stretch marks and birthmarks proudly remain on swimsuit models

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The internet is raving about the British fashion line 'Asos' for using untouched photos of swimsuit models that proudly show their stretch marks.

The online clothing company recently featured several images of women in swimwear and lingerie that show their natural skin, complete with birthmarks, stretch marks and acne.

The company has been criticized in the past for body-shaming, like labeling a 'Size 6' as 'Large'.

This latest move continues a trend toward body-positivity in the fashion industry.

Target™ also made the decision not to Photoshop™ the models in its most recent swimwear campaign released this spring.