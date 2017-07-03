× When driver slows down for people setting off fireworks in KC street, they carjack the vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for the suspects who stole a driver’s car on Saturday at about midnight. The driver and passenger(s) had slowed down at E. 53rd Terrace and Jackson Avenue because they thought the people blocking the street were setting off fireworks.

As they stopped, the suspects approached their car and removed the people from the car, while displaying a pistol. The suspects then got into the car and headed southbound.

There were no injuries.