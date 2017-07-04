Celebrating Independence Day with Marquis the Bald Eagle from the Kansas City Zoo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's Fourth of July, time to celebrate America -- and what's more American than a Bald Eagle? Marquis the Bald Eagle stopped by FOX 4 on Tuesday with members of the zoo. He showed off his wings, and the zoo talks about fun events they have ahead in the video.