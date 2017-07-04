Thunderstorms moving through metro, check radar here

Fast-falling, heavy rain causes travel issues in downtown Kansas City

Posted 9:02 am, July 4, 2017, by , Updated at 09:05AM, July 4, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed in the downtown loop following an accident involving a semi and a reported water rescue. Heavy, fast-falling rain stranded a driver, FOX 4 is working to find out if they needed medical attention.

Furthermore, the Kansas City Streetcar says that its service is running slowly due to rain.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

As the rain is slowing, the water is receding, but westbound traffic is still being diverted while the scene is cleared.

FOX 4 will continue monitoring the situation, and provide updates as they become available.