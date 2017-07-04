Flyboard accident at Lake of the Ozarks hospitalizes Overland Park man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. -- An Overland Park man is in the hospital after a flyboard accident at the Lake of the Ozarks. Witness Shannon Gramm provided video to KMIZ from the moments just before the crash.

Brian Effertz was on the flyboard on Sunday evening at about 5 p.m., according to a Missouri Highway Patrol boating incident report. The report adds that his flyboard was being towed by a jet ski, and he lost his balance and fell between 10 and 12-feet onto the jet ski.

"It looks like he was flying above the watercraft -- and that's when he came down and smashed into it," Gramm said.

Effertz broke eight bones and was air-lifted to a Columbia hospital with serious injuries.