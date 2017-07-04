Fort Osage High School band marches in Washington D.C.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A local marching band represented the metro in our nation's capital.

The Fort Osage High School Red and White Brigade out of Independence traveled to Washington D.C. this week.

John Stewart captured this video as he and his wife watched their four daughters in the parade.

Cheyenne, Aubri, Josie and Gabby were among the band members who made the big trip.

The students went a bit early so they could take in some of the awesome sights in Washington. The group began preparing for the trip in February of last year.

They'll return home Wednesday. Great job!​