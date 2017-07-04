How does KC’s hot dog eating champ compare to the World Champion?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joey "Jaws" Chestnut gulped, chomped and powered his way to a 10th title on Tuesday, continuing his record-setting reign as the chowing champion at the annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

Shoving water-soaked buns and wriggling franks into his mouth on a hot, sunny day on the Coney Island boardwalk, he downed 72 dogs and buns in 10 minutes to beat his own record and hoist the Mustard Belt for a 10th time.

HopCat, a restaurant new to Westport hosted its own hot dog eating contest here in KC. The contestants were also given 10 minutes to scarf down as many hot dogs as possible. By the end, it was Trenton Bottle who raised his arms victorious.

So how did Bottle compare to Jaws? Well, the World Champ downed 72, compared to Bottle's 8.

Sorry, Bottle. You're not quite ready for the big leagues.

But still, eight hot dogs is no light snack. However, Bottle did say he mirrored his strategy on that of the world's elite eaters.

"Just eat. Just eat and move. Eat and move. Modeled after the professional hot dog eaters," Bottle said as he did a little shimmy.

So Bottle might not be ready to step up to the hot dog table with Jaws, but he might be able to take him on the dance floor.