KC Riverfest is a go, rain or shine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Conditions at KC Riverfest may be muddy -- but that's not going to stop the show.

Riverfest is one of many professional fireworks displays planned in the metro. The show is expected to draw upwards of 75,000 people this year, and organizers say it will go on -- come rain or shine!

The gates will open at 4 p.m., and the first band will take the stage at 4:15. On Tuesday afternoon organizers were busy setting up the main stage and tents as planned. Vendors have already delivered beer, soft drinks and ice.

For the full lineup, logistics and more information, click on this link.