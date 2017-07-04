× One wounded in Kansas City shooting near gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating and one person is recovering from a gunshot wound following a shooting early Tuesday morning. KCPD tells FOX 4 that one person was struck in the leg, and they have non-life threatening injuries.

The BP gas station at 4815 Independence Avenue is roped off with crime scene tape while investigators examine the scene. So far there have been no reported arrests, FOX 4 will update this story with further information as more details are confirmed.