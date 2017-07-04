Rain doesn’t stop metro’s two biggest 4th of July celebrations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Rain didn't stop two of the metro's biggest July 4th celebrations from moving ahead with preps early Tuesday.

Friends of the River KC President Stefan White said, "Rain? What rain? We're not standing under a tent right now!"

Through the jokes, he explained wind from Monday night's storm damaged a tent and blow over an inflatable swan, but other than that, he reported no damage.

White said in 14 years, Riverfest has never had to cancel because of rain, and he doesn't see that changing Tuesday night. He expects between 72,000 to 75,000 people to attend the event at Berkley Riverfront Park.

Sean Riley works for the City of Overland Park. The city partners with the Overland Park Rotary Club and the parks and recreation department to host the annual Star-Spangled Spectacular event at Corporate Woods in Johnson County.

Riley said fireworks were put in place Monday and the rest of the setup continued as planned for Tuesday's festivities. If the city has to postpone the event, the makeup event will be Wednesday night, though Riley doesn't anticipate that happening.

Click here for a list of fireworks events near you.