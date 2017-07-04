× Shawnee police looking for suspects who pointed gun at customer in Walmart parking lot

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Police say they’re looking for two people after a gun was pointed at someone in a Walmart parking lot on Monday night.

This incident happened around 10 p.m. at the store just east of Interstate 435 and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Investigators say that the suspects drove off in a white Toyota Camry. Nobody was shot, and only one person was hurt, police say they were injured while running from the store and were treated by Johnson County Med-Act for a minor issue.

The store had to be evacuated and searched as a precaution, police are trying to identify those suspects.