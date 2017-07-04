Woman left battered and stranded on dark road after being carjacked by 3 men

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Johnson County woman is shaken up after she says three men stole her belongings, carjacked her, and left her stranded in the middle of the night on a dark Kansas City, Missouri road.

She and police are asking for your help getting her car back and most importantly, catching the suspects.

“As I was driving, there was a car that came up alongside of me, and started kind of swerving into me,” said 32-year-old Ali Mallare.

Mallare was leaving her boyfriend's home in the overnight hours of Sunday into Monday when she noticed a car moving slowly around her near 81st Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

“Then they pulled all the way in front of me and stopped abruptly,” Mallare recalled.

Mallare said she thought they might be drunk, lost, or their car stalled.

“So my only way to kind of get around was if I had enough time to pull all the way back and swerve back around them,” Mallare said.

So she stopped.

“Then they got out of the car; there were three total. One of them I don't remember anything about; he was just standing by the car. The other one had a pistol and started walking toward me, and the other guy started walking toward me too,” Mallare explained. “The one with the pistol said 'get out of the car. Get out of the car.' The guy without the pistol pulled me out of the car and ripped my shirt, and ripped my shirt off.”

She said she took off running.

“I felt something hit my head. It was a really hard blow, but I don't know what it was,” Mallare said.

Mallare fell to the ground, but got up and kept running because she knew she had to call police.

"Just completely like bloody murder screamed, like 'help me! Help me!'" she said.

She said they were three men, ages 25-30, driving a dark four-door sedan. Eventually, the men took off in her 2015 dark blue Toyota Camry.

“They took my car, my keys, my purse, everything,” Mallare said as she gets emotional. “That's stuff you see in the movie. That's not stuff that happens in real life, especially to me. I didn't do anybody any wrong; I've never done anybody any wrong.”

Neighbors heard her screams and came out to help and wait with her until the paramedics and police came.

She has bruises, bumps and scrapes, staples in her head, and she suffered a concussion.

“It makes you second guess almost everything that you thought about society, and going through your daily life,” she said.

If you have any information about this incident, call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

Again, she has a dark blue, 2015, Toyota Camry with a Jayhawk sticker in the back window and Kansas plates.