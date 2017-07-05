× Arkansas opens application process for medical marijuana permits

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health has opened the application process for people to obtain permit cards to use medical marijuana.

Even though there are not yet any licensed medical marijuana dispensaries in the state, the health department wanted to be ready once prescription pot does become available.

The application process can be completed on-line, however doctors must write a ‘certification’ in addition to a prescription, to confirm patients with prescriptions have one of 18 ‘approved’ conditions.

“I’m going to take it to my doctor on Monday, and see where he’s at with it,” Larry Morris said to OzarksFirst.com.

There are no ‘medical marijuana farms’ in Arkansas, but the health department says it will be ready once cultivation centers open. That’s not expected to happen until next year.

According to OzarksFirst.com, the most common question asked of the health department is whether citizens can have a gun license and a medical marijuana identification card. The Arkansas Health Department answers that marijuana is still illegal on the federal level, so people cannot have both in Arkansas.

Twenty-nine states and the District of Columbia have legalized medical marijuana. Missouri and Kansas are not among them.