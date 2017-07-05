Brookside residents hope whoever left city park covered with debris from fireworks will return to clean up mess

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- What goes up must come down and that has left some Kansas City parks littered with debris the day after Independence Day.

Those who live by Brookside Park tell FOX 4 they're frustrated with whoever is responsible for the mess at their community's park.

Fireworks are illegal in Kansas City, Mo., city limits, but that didn't stop people from shooting them off all over town.

As of Wednesday morning, Brookside Park was littered with trash.

Neighbors say the fireworks show was spectacular, they just wish whoever was responsible would've cleaned up the mess when they were done.

Kansas City Parks and Recreation maintains more than 200 parks in the metro. Neighbors don't think it should be their responsibility to clean up fireworks debris too.

"As I was walking down the trail today, I try to do it every day, I just found all these fireworks like bottle rockets and stuff," Terri Curran said. "I just feel like we all use the trail so we should all take care of it. I've just been picking up along the way and then I dump it in a trashcan and then I go to the next block and pick up and put it in the trashcan."

"Pick your stuff up," Marcia Leibold added. "It's okay. If you want to have fun, that's okay. If you want to come to somebody else's yard or to the city. Don't make the city workers come and have to pick all this up when it's really illegal in the first place."

Neighbors say they're still hoping whoever was responsible for the mess will come back and pick it up.